Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’467 0.4%  SPI 18’563 0.4%  Dow 49’408 1.1%  DAX 25’065 1.1%  Euro 0.9183 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’064 0.9%  Gold 4’932 5.8%  Bitcoin 61’322 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7772 -0.3%  Öl 65.9 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Siemens Energy-Aktie auf Rekordjagd: Analysten sehen massives Potenzial im Gasturbinen-Sektor
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Ärger mit OpenAI - Zweifel an KI-Chips wachsen
Newron-Aktie legt zu: Neue Fachpublikation zu Evenamide
Youngtimers-Aktie: Massives Investment in Bitcoin-Mining
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

03.02.2026 09:52:33

Spain Unemployment Surges In January

(RTTNews) - Spain unemployment increased sharply in January, official data revealed on Tuesday.

The number of registered unemployed increased 30,392 to 2.44 million in January, the labor ministry reported. Economists had forecast a monthly rise of 13,400.

Compared to last year, unemployment decreased 160,381 or 6.17 percent.

By economic sectors, registered unemployment fell by 3,793 in construction and only by 14 in industry.

Meanwhile, unemployment increased in services by 35,073 people and in agriculture by 881 people.

Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years rose in January by 4,040 compared to the previous month, marking its lowest record for a January, the ministry said.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SAP-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Januar
Aktien von Microsoft und NVIDIA leiden unter Zweifeln am möglichen OpenAI-Milliardeninvestment
Nestlé-Aktie in Grün: Unternehmen weist Vorwürfe von Foodwatch zurück
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co. bleiben unter Druck - teils zweistellige Verluste
SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen am Montag schliesslich tiefrot
HENSOLDT Aktie News: HENSOLDT tendiert am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagvormittag auf grünem Terrain
Was Analysten von der Allianz-Aktie erwarten
Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1583 -0.0008
-0.06

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
09:54 Rund 13,3 Millionen Menschen in Deutschland armutsgefährdet
09:53 Gold und Silber erholen sich deutlich nach Turbulenzen - Gold über 4.900 Dollar
09:48 WDH/Frankreich: Inflation nähert sich weiter der Null-Marke
09:48 WDH/ROUNDUP/Russischer Angriffskrieg: Raketen gegen Kiew und Charkiw
09:45 WDH/ROUNDUP: Rentenreform soll Priorität haben - Merz: Paradigmenwechsel
09:36 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt BASF auf 'Underweight'
09:36 OUNDUP: Rentenreform soll Priorität haben - Merz: Paradigmenwechsel
09:35 ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Fraport auf 90,50 Euro - 'Overweight'
09:35 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Siemens Healthineers auf 'Overweight'
09:31 KSB-Aktie in Grün: Rekordjahr 2025 - Wachstumskurs 2026 geplant