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25.08.2026 14:28:42

Spain Producer Price Inflation Accelerates

(RTTNews) - Spain's producer price inflation accelerated in July after easing in the previous month, data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.

Producer prices grew at a faster pace of 9.2 percent year-on-year in July, following a 7.0 percent gain in June and 10.5 percent rise in May.

Month-on-month, producer prices gained 3.0 percent after remaining flat in June.

Within the producer price index, energy showed the biggest annual increase of 20.8 percent. Prices of intermediate goods surged 6.8 percent, while prices of capital and consumer goods rose only 2.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

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