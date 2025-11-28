Spain Inflation Slows To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation slowed slightly in November, preliminary estimate from the statistical office INE showed Friday.

The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 3.0 percent, as expected but marginally slower than the 3.1 percent rise posted in October.

At the same time, EU harmonized inflation softened less-than-expected to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent in October. The rate was seen at 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, underlying inflation rose slightly to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, the CPI gained 0.2 percent following a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.

The harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat after rising 0.5 percent in October, while prices were forecast to fall 0.2 percent.

Another report from the statistical office INE showed that retail sales grew at a slower pace of 3.8 percent in October after September's 4.1 percent increase.

Compared to previous month, sales remained flat after posting a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Food sales logged a monthly fall of 0.5 percent, while non-food product sales grew 0.2 percent.