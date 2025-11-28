Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’830 0.0%  SPI 17’631 -0.1%  Dow 47’400 -0.1%  DAX 23’825 0.2%  Euro 0.9320 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’662 0.2%  Gold 4’191 0.8%  Bitcoin 74’344 1.2%  Dollar 0.8049 0.0%  Öl 63.1 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Diese US-Aktien dominierten im dritten Quartal 2025 im Portfolio der Commerzbank
Deutsche Börse-Aktie profitiertvon Allfunds-Offerte und längeren Handelszeiten
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: E-Autobauer verschärft Entkopplung von China - Zulieferer müssen alternative Standorte nutzen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
BYD-Aktie gefragt: Wichtiger Durchbruch für den Tesla-Herausforderer in Brasilien
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

28.11.2025 14:50:18

Spain Inflation Slows To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation slowed slightly in November, preliminary estimate from the statistical office INE showed Friday.

The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 3.0 percent, as expected but marginally slower than the 3.1 percent rise posted in October.

At the same time, EU harmonized inflation softened less-than-expected to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent in October. The rate was seen at 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, underlying inflation rose slightly to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, the CPI gained 0.2 percent following a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.

The harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat after rising 0.5 percent in October, while prices were forecast to fall 0.2 percent.

Another report from the statistical office INE showed that retail sales grew at a slower pace of 3.8 percent in October after September's 4.1 percent increase.

Compared to previous month, sales remained flat after posting a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Food sales logged a monthly fall of 0.5 percent, while non-food product sales grew 0.2 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
NVIDIA-Aktie als KI-Branchenprimus - Microsofts AI-Chef warnt vor Extrem-Szenarien
PUMA-Aktie hebt ab: Fila-Mutter Anta könnte für deutsche Sportartikelhersteller bieten
HENSOLDT-Aktie leichter: Personalvorstand scheidet krankheitsbedingt aus
Grosse Käufe von Alphabet- und Meta-Aktien: Cathie Wood baut KI-Strategie um:
Bitcoin überwindet die Marke von 91'000 US-Dollar - Erholung setzt sich fort
Sika-Aktie kaum verändert: Sika bestätigt Strategie und Wachstumsziele für 2028
Diese US-Aktien dominierten im dritten Quartal 2025 im Portfolio der Commerzbank
KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

Paul Singers Elliott-Hedgefonds: Das waren die größten Depotpositionen im dritten Quartal 2025
In diese Aktien hat Paul Singer im dritten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
3. Quartal 2025: So hat Jeremy Grantham investiert
Einblicke ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
Das sind die 20 grössten Banken Europas.
Bildquelle: Markus Pfaff / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1424 0.0008
0.07

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
15:05 Bundestag beschließt Haushalt 2026
15:00 ROUNDUP 3: Inflation weiter über 2 Prozent - Reallohnanstieg kompensiert aber
14:57 ROUNDUP 3/Korruptionsskandal: Durchsuchung bei Selenskyjs Bürochef
14:53 Streit um Russen-Gelder: Belgiens Premier schickt Brandbrief
14:52 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 28.11.2025 - 14.45 Uhr
14:50 Vivendi-Aktien schwanken stark - Gerichtsurteil zum Bolloré-Streit
14:48 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Startschuss für Jahresendrally im Dax?
14:42 Deutsches Heer erhält neues Sturmgewehr G95
14:36 Wegweisender Doppelpack: Formstarke Werkself fordert BVB
14:36 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax winkt positiver Ausklang starker Woche