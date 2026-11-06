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06.11.2026 11:23:14

Spain Industrial Production Growth Improves To 2.0%

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production growth rebounded in September amid strong energy and capital goods output, the statistical office INE said Friday.

Industrial production rose 2.0 percent from a year ago, following a 1.3 percent rise in August. Production has been rising since March.

Within overall output, energy production advanced the most, up by 6.6 percent. Production of capital and intermediate goods grew 2.8 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Conversely, consumer goods output slid 1.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial output climbed 2.5 percent from the last year after rising 1.3 percent in August.

Month-on-month, industrial output rose 0.8 percent in September, in contrast to the 0.7 percent decrease in the prior month.

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