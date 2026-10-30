Spain GDP Growth Slows Marginally

(RTTNews) - Spain's economic growth slowed marginally in the third quarter, preliminary estimate from the statistical office INE revealed Friday.

Gross domestic product posted a quarter growth of 0.6 percent after expanding 0.7 percent in the second quarter. The growth rate came in line with expectations.

Domestic demand contributed 0.5 percentage points to GDP growth, while external demand contributed 0.1 percentage point.

Household spending and government consumption moved up 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, gross capital formation rose only 0.1 percent.

Exports showed a quarterly growth of 1.3 percent and imports registered 1.1 percent expansion.

Year-on-year, economic growth improved to 2.7 percent, as expected, from 2.6 percent in the second quarter.