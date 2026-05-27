Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’627 0.8%  SPI 19’230 0.7%  Dow 50’644 0.4%  DAX 25’178 0.0%  Euro 0.9150 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’071 0.1%  Gold 4’458 -1.1%  Bitcoin 58’433 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7868 0.1%  Öl 95.0 -4.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ABB1222171
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Anleger fliehen nach enttäuschendem Ausblick: Zscaler-Aktie bricht um ein Viertel ein - das steckt dahinter
Micron-Aktie nicht zu bremsen: UBS schürt mit Mega-Kursziel neue KI-Fantasie
Salesforce-Aktie fällt: Software-Riese verdient zwar mehr, bleibt aber hinter Erwartungen
Honeywell-Spinoff Quantinuum drängt an die Börse - Quanten-Aktien D-Wave, IonQ & Co. geraten unter Druck
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
27.05.2026 23:59:32

South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.50 percent.

Australia will release Q1 data for private capital expenditures, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.2 percent on quarter - up from 0.4 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will provide March numbers for housing starts, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 15.5 percent on year following the 29.3 percent decline in the previous month.

Hong Kong will see April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 41.2 percent on year and exports rose an annual 35.8 percent for a trade deficit of HKD89.1 billion.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed on Thursday for Hari Raya Haji.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Commerzbank-Portfolio Q1 2026: Microsoft löst Alphabet als grösste US-Position ab
Micron-Aktie nicht zu bremsen: UBS schürt mit Mega-Kursziel neue KI-Fantasie
Rheinmetall-Aktie sinkt: Bundeswehr-Auftrag für Laser-Licht-Module
Goldpreis unter Druck: Militärische Eskalation im Nahen Osten belastet
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
SoftBank-Aktie knackt neuen Rekord - KI-Boom schiebt weiter an
Partners Group-Aktie gibt nach: Beteiligungsgesellschaft geht gegen US-Investor Grizzly Research juristisch vor
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2026: Diese US-Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von Carl Icahn
Portfolio-Einblick
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im ersten Quartal 2026 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröff ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
Bridgewater baute im ersten Quartal 2026 sein Portfolio um. Während Software-Werte an Bedeutung ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.