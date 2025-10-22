|
22.10.2025 23:59:43
South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.50 percent.
Singapore will release September figures for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent both on month and on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.3 percent.
Taiwan will see September numbers for industrial production; in August, production was up 14.41 percent.
Hong Kong will provide September data for consumer prices; in August, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.
Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday for Chulalongkorn and will re-open on Friday.
