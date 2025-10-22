Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’614 -0.1%  SPI 17’351 -0.1%  Dow 46’590 -0.7%  DAX 24’151 -0.7%  Euro 0.9239 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’639 -0.8%  Gold 4’094 -0.8%  Bitcoin 85’377 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7956 0.0%  Öl 64.5 4.6% 
Ausblick: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
IBM-Aktie fällt trotzdem kräftig: IBM überzeugt mit Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
SAP-Aktie fällt: SAP setzt in Q3 weniger um
Tesla-Aktie gibt nach: Musk-Konzern kann Gewinne in Q3 nicht steigern
22.10.2025 23:59:43

South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.50 percent.

Singapore will release September figures for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent both on month and on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.3 percent.

Taiwan will see September numbers for industrial production; in August, production was up 14.41 percent.

Hong Kong will provide September data for consumer prices; in August, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday for Chulalongkorn and will re-open on Friday.

SAP-Aktie fällt: SAP setzt in Q3 weniger um
Kursrutsch bei European Lithium-Aktie - Was steckt dahinter?
Beyond Meat-Aktie explodiert: Walmart-Deal und Short Squeeze befeuern Kurs
Aktien von CureVac und BioNTech uneins: CureVac-Gründer Hoerr hofft auf Durchbruch bei Krebsbehandlung
Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT: Profiteure des Verteidigungsbooms - So bewegen sich die Aktien
Kurskorrektur bei der DroneShield-Aktie: Jetzt kaufen oder abwarten?
Nach dem fulminanten Börsenstart: So entwickelt sich die TKMS-Aktie am zweiten Handelstag
Rieter-Aktie fällt: Umsatzziel gesenkt - rote Zahlen erwartet
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Analysten wieder zuversichtlicher sind - Wechsel an der Spitze
Edelmetall-Studie 2025: Silber wird gefragter, aber Schweizer setzen weiterhin vor allem auf Gold

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
00:19 ROUNDUP: US-Regierung verhängt Sanktionen gegen russische Öl-Firmen
23:40 Trump: Habe Treffen mit Putin abgesagt
23:39 ROUNDUP: SAP vorsichtiger für Cloudgeschäft wegen Unsicherheiten - Aktie fällt
23:16 US-Regierung verhängt Sanktionen gegen russische Öl-Firmen
23:07 Bruch mit klassischen Medien: Pentagon stellt neue Presse-Crew vor
22:58 IBM enttäuscht trotz deutlicher Zuwächse im Softwaregeschäft - Aktie verliert
22:57 Chipmangel: Ministerpräsident Lies sorgt sich um Autobauer
22:34 ROUNDUP: US-Regierung stellt neue Russland-Sanktionen in Aussicht
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Sorgen um Handelsstreit belasten
22:28 SAP vorsichtiger für Cloudgeschäft wegen Wirtschaftssorgen - Aktie verliert