South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.50 percent.

Singapore will release September figures for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent both on month and on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.3 percent.

Taiwan will see September numbers for industrial production; in August, production was up 14.41 percent.

Hong Kong will provide September data for consumer prices; in August, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday for Chulalongkorn and will re-open on Friday.