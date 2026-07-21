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21.07.2026 23:17:56

South Korea Producer Prices Unchanged In June

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were flat on month on a seasonally adjusted basis in June, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - after rising 0.8 percent in May.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry & marine products were up 0.7 percent on month, while manufacturing products fell -0.3 percent, utilities added 1.0 percent and services rose 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices ticked up to 8.6 percent from 8.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry & marine products were up 4.8 percent on year, while manufacturing products surged 13.8 percent, utilities added 1.3 percent and services rose 4.9 percent.

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