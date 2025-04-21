Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won GBP - KRW
|
21.04.2025 23:10:58
South Korea Producer Prices Steady In March
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were flat on a monthly basis for the second straight month in March, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 0.4 percent on month, while utilities rose 0.2 percent and services and manufacturing products were unchanged.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 1.3 percent, easing from 1.5 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were down 3.0 percent on year, while utilities jumped 4.6 percent, services gained 1.6 percent and manufacturing products were up 1.0 percent.
