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20.08.2026 23:15:32
South Korea Producer Prices Sink 0.4% In July
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were down 0.4 percent on month in July, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - following the flat reading in June.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products rose 1.5 percent on month, while manufacturing products added 0.5 percent, utilities slipped 0.6 percent and services fell 0.4 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 7.7 percent, easing from 8.5 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products rose 0.7 percent on year, while manufacturing products jumped 12.2 percent, utilities added 1.8 percent and services gained 4.0 percent.
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