SMI 12'543 0.1%  SPI 17'254 0.2%  Dow 45'752 -0.8%  DAX 23'279 0.5%  Euro 0.9289 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'570 0.5%  Gold 4'077 0.0%  Bitcoin 70'671 -4.0%  Dollar 0.8059 0.0%  Öl 63.2 -0.8% 
20.11.2025 23:20:53

South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.2% In October

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.2 percent on month in October, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - easing from 0.4 percent in September.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were down 4.2 percent on month, while manufacturing products were up 0.5 percent, utilities fell 0.6 percent and services added 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent, accelerating from 1.2 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 4.0 percent on year, while manufacturing products were up 1.0 percent, utilities added 1.5 percent and services climbed 2.0 percent.

Datum Titel
23:18 ROUNDUP: Autismus nach Impfung? US-Behörde ändert Infos auf Website
23:00 Wadephul: Jedes Engagement für Friedenslösung richtig
22:26 AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Nvidia endet schwach - KI-Gigant beruhigt Markt nur kurz
22:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Euphorie über Nvidia-Zahlen hält nicht lange an
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Euphorie über Nvidia-Zahlen hält nicht lange an
22:00 US-Gericht: Einsatz der Nationalgarde in Washington illegal
21:14 ROUNDUP: Zwei US-Sender zeigen ab 2027 die Champions League im TV
21:11 Putin bei Armeebesuch: Halten an unseren Kriegszielen fest
21:01 Devisen: Eurokurs im US-Handel kaum bewegt
20:10 Pariser Stabschef: 'Müssen bereit sein, Kinder zu verlieren'