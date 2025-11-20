South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.2% In October

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.2 percent on month in October, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - easing from 0.4 percent in September.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were down 4.2 percent on month, while manufacturing products were up 0.5 percent, utilities fell 0.6 percent and services added 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent, accelerating from 1.2 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 4.0 percent on year, while manufacturing products were up 1.0 percent, utilities added 1.5 percent and services climbed 2.0 percent.