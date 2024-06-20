|
21.06.2024 00:13:48
South Korea Producer Prices Perk 0.1% In May
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in May, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - easing from 0.3 percent in April.
Among the individual components of the survey, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products tumbled 4.0 percent on month, while manufacturing products were flat and utilities and services both were up 0.5 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.3 percent - accelerating from 1.9 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for agricultural products climbed 5.4 percent on year, while manufacturing products added 1.9 percent, utilities were up 3.9 percent and services gained 2.4 percent.
