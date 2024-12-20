Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.12.2024 01:18:42

South Korea Producer Prices Add 0.1% In November

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.1 percent on month in November, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - after easing 0.1 percent in October.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products slumped 3.6 percent on month, while manufacturing products rose 0.1 percent, utilities climbed 2.3 percent and services eased 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 1.4 percent, accelerating from 1.0 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products fell 0.5 percent on year, while manufacturing products rose 0.5 percent, utilities rallied 5.8 percent and services gained 2.1 percent.

