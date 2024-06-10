|
11.06.2024 01:12:21
South Korea Posts $0.29 Billion Current Account Shortfall In April
(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account deficit of $0.29 billion in April, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - following the $6.93 billion surplus in March.
The goods account saw a $5.11 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 18.0 percent to $58.17 billion and as imports increased by 9.0 percent to $53.06 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $1.66 billion deficit owing to deficits in the manufacturing services and travel accounts.
The primary income account recorded a $3.37 billion deficit due to a decrease in the income on equity. The secondary income account had a $0.36 billion deficit.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/KRW
|1’748.4122
|-7.8441
|-0.45
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRechtsruck bei Europawahl und Fed-Entscheid: Leichte Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst rot -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Japans Börse schliesst fester - Kein Handel in China und Hongkong.
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren zum Wochenstart Verluste zu sehen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag etwas höher. An den Börsen in Fernost verlief der Wochenstart in ruhigen Bahnen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}