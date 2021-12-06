South Korea October Current Account Surplus $6.95 Billion

|
07.12.2021 00:25:36
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $6.95 billion in October, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - down from $10.07 billion in September.
The goods account surplus fell to $5.64 billion, compared to the $10.17 billion figure in October 2020.
The services account saw a $0.63 billion surplus, up from the $0.83 billion deficit one year earlier, owing to an improvement in the transport account.
The primary income account surplus decreased from $2.50 billion the year previously to $0.67 billion in October 2021. The secondary income account had a $0.01 billion surplus.
Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $7.01 billion in October.
Direct investment assets increased by $7.72 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $3.0 billion.
There was a $0.94 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $3.92 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.
Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.01 billion.
In terms of other investments, there was an increase of $1.81 billion in assets and a decrease of $0.63 billion in liabilities.
Reserve assets increased by $2.82 billion.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Anleger schieben US-Börsen kräftig an -- SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startete mit Zuwächsen in die neue Woche, während der deutsche Leitindex nach einem Ausflug an die Nulllinie ebenfalls zulegte. In den USA konnten Gewinne verzeichnet werden. Für die Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}