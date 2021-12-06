SMI 12’375 1.6%  SPI 15’782 1.6%  Dow 35’227 1.9%  DAX 15’381 1.4%  Euro 1.0446 0.7%  EStoxx50 4’137 1.4%  Gold 1’778 -0.3%  Bitcoin 47’051 3.8%  Dollar 0.9257 0.8%  Öl 73.7 5.1% 
South Korea October Current Account Surplus $6.95 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $6.95 billion in October, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - down from $10.07 billion in September.

The goods account surplus fell to $5.64 billion, compared to the $10.17 billion figure in October 2020.

The services account saw a $0.63 billion surplus, up from the $0.83 billion deficit one year earlier, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus decreased from $2.50 billion the year previously to $0.67 billion in October 2021. The secondary income account had a $0.01 billion surplus.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $7.01 billion in October.

Direct investment assets increased by $7.72 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $3.0 billion.

There was a $0.94 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $3.92 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.01 billion.

In terms of other investments, there was an increase of $1.81 billion in assets and a decrease of $0.63 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets increased by $2.82 billion.

