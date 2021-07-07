SMI 11’954 -0.1%  SPI 15’389 0.0%  Dow 34’577 -0.6%  DAX 15’511 -1.0%  Euro 1.0933 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’053 -0.9%  Gold 1’798 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’192 0.0%  Dollar 0.9249 0.2%  Öl 74.9 -2.9% 
South Korea May Current Account Surplus $10.76 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $10.76 billion in May, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from $1.91 billion in April.

The goods account surplus increased to $6.37 billion, compared to $2.61 billion in May 2020.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.56 billion, from $0.65 billion in May last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus increased from $0.55 billion the year previously to $5.49 billion in May 2021, in line with an increase in the income on equity.

The secondary income account saw a $0.54 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $8.38 billion during May.

Direct investment assets increased by $3.44 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $0.84 billion.

There was a $4.38 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $1.50 billion decrease in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net decrease of $0.20 billion.

In terms of other investments, there was an increase of $2.54 billion in assets and an increase of $4.81 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets increased by $2.36 billion.

