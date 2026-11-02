South Korea Manufacturing Sector Ebbs In October - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in October, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 51.3.

That was down from 53.9 in September although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Production volumes rose at a noticeably slower pace in October. Although growth extended to a tenth consecutive month amid sustained demand related to semiconductors, the increase was the weakest in this sequence. Firms often attributed the slowdown in the pace of expansion to softer new order growth, high prices and material shortages.

New orders also rose only modestly in October, with growth slowing to its weakest since June. Some firms reported a softening of automotive orders. International demand followed a similar pattern, as new export order growth slowed sharply to a marginal pace, the weakest in the current four-month sequence.