South Korea Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In September - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.9.

That's up from 52.3 in August and moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Demand for South Korean goods picked up during September. New orders rose for the tenth month running, and at the fastest pace since February 2021. Stronger demand reportedly stemmed from increased confidence, especially in the semiconductor and autos sectors.

Sales growth extended to international markets including Europe and other parts of Asia, with the expansion of new export business the most pronounced since March 2011. The stronger increase in new orders led to a steeper uptick in production growth.