06.08.2020 01:45:05

South Korea June Current Account Surplus $6.88 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $6.88 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - up from $2.29 billion in May.

The goods account surplus narrowed to $5.87 billion, compared to $6.27 billion in June 2019.

The services account deficit decreased to $1.26 billion, from $2.14 billion dollars in June last year, the bank said, owing to an improvement in the travel account.

The primary income account surplus narrowed from $2.07 billion the year previously to $1.74 billion in June of this year, in line with a decrease in the income from dividends.

The secondary income account recorded a $0.53 billion surplus.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $7.15 billion during June, totaling $17.89 billion over the first half of the year.

Direct investment assets increased by $3.03 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $0.67 billion.

There was a $4.76 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $4.26 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.77 billion.

In terms of other investment, there was a decrease of $5.97 billion in assets and a decrease of $7.78 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets increased by $1.70 billion.

For the first half of 2020, South Korea had a current account surplus of $19.17 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.58
1.66 %
The Swatch Grp 194.50
0.93 %
UBS Group 11.08
0.68 %
CieFinRichemont 57.10
0.56 %
CS Group 10.06
0.45 %
Swiss Re 71.26
-0.70 %
Roche Hldg G 317.25
-1.20 %
Nestle 107.82
-1.23 %
Swisscom 487.60
-1.24 %
Novartis 75.95
-1.48 %
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
SIX bietet weltweit erstes aktiv verwaltetes Krypto-ETP zum Handel an
Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
SEC-Formular offenbart: Buffett stockt Beteiligung an Bank of America auf
Disney-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Walt Disney überrascht mit Gewinn, patzt aber beim Umsatz
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Beyond Meat legt wenig überraschende Zahlen vor - Beyond Meat-Aktie gibt nach
Bitcoin Suisse will frühestens in zwei Jahren an die Börse - "Security Token Offering" 2021 geplant
ABB-Aktionär Cevian senkt Beteiligung leicht - ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Die US-Märkte zeigen sich am Mittwoch auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit schwächerer Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB