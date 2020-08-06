|
06.08.2020 01:45:05
South Korea June Current Account Surplus $6.88 Billion
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $6.88 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - up from $2.29 billion in May.
The goods account surplus narrowed to $5.87 billion, compared to $6.27 billion in June 2019.
The services account deficit decreased to $1.26 billion, from $2.14 billion dollars in June last year, the bank said, owing to an improvement in the travel account.
The primary income account surplus narrowed from $2.07 billion the year previously to $1.74 billion in June of this year, in line with a decrease in the income from dividends.
The secondary income account recorded a $0.53 billion surplus.
Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $7.15 billion during June, totaling $17.89 billion over the first half of the year.
Direct investment assets increased by $3.03 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $0.67 billion.
There was a $4.76 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $4.26 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.
Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.77 billion.
In terms of other investment, there was a decrease of $5.97 billion in assets and a decrease of $7.78 billion in liabilities.
Reserve assets increased by $1.70 billion.
For the first half of 2020, South Korea had a current account surplus of $19.17 billion.
