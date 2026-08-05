Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’552 0.6%  SPI 20’476 0.7%  Dow 54’349 0.5%  DAX 26’126 -0.3%  Euro 0.9324 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’477 -0.2%  Gold 4’247 4.2%  Bitcoin 52’194 0.7%  Dollar 0.8070 -0.3%  Öl 79.5 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Robustes Depot-Design: Allwetter, Goldener Schmetterling und Permanent-Portfolio im Direktvergleich
Ausblick: Deutsche Telekom zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Rheinmetall veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Commerzbank gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

06.08.2026 01:17:36

South Korea June Current Account Surplus $49.73 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $49.73 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said - up from $38.61 in May.

The goods account saw a $47.89 billion surplus as exports increased by 84.5 percent to $112.37 billion and as imports increased by 38.6 percent to $47.89 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $1.29 billion deficit owing to deficits in the other business services and the manufacturing services accounts.

The primary income account had a $3.27 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account recorded a $0.14 billion deficit.

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Siemens Energy-Aktie stabil: Wachstum zieht an - Gamesa schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen
Ausblick: Rheinmetall veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Infineon-Aktie nach Quartalszahlen: Margen-Dämpfer belastet den Kurs
SpaceX-Zahlen sind da: Umsatz top, Verlust sorgt für Diskussionen - Aktie tiefrot
Palantir zündet den Turbo: Chip-Aktien wie Intel, Arm, Marvell, D-Wave und Co. auf der Überholspur
Rheinmetall-Aktie klettert zurück über 1'200 Euro: Ist die Korrektur beendet?
Bernstein Research gibt Siemens Energy-Aktie Outperform
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Mittwochmittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Buy-Note für Siemens Energy-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Jefferies & Company Inc.
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum legt Quartalsergebnis vor

Top-Rankings

Juli 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Juli 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Juli 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Juli 2026 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen Leit ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Juli 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’915.0880 -8.4609
-0.44