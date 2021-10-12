South Korea Interest Rate Decision Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.75 percent.

The Philippines will release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were up 24.0 percent on year and exports gained an annual 12.7 percent for a trade deficit of $3.290 billion.

Australia will see September results for new home sales and for the business confidence index from NAB. In August, new home sales were up 5.8 percent on month, while the business confidence index had a score of -5.

Japan will provide September numbers for producer prices and bank lending. Producer prices are expected to add 0.3 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 5.5 percent yearly gain in August.

New Zealand will release September figures for electronic retail card spending; in August, spending was down 19.8 percent on month and 11.4 percent on year.