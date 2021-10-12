SMI 11’772 0.1%  SPI 15’145 0.1%  Dow 34’496 -0.7%  DAX 15’199 -0.1%  Euro 1.0719 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’073 0.0%  Gold 1’754 -0.2%  Bitcoin 52’975 4.4%  Dollar 0.9272 0.0%  Öl 83.6 1.2% 
> > >
12.10.2021 00:00:07

South Korea Interest Rate Decision Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.75 percent.

The Philippines will release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were up 24.0 percent on year and exports gained an annual 12.7 percent for a trade deficit of $3.290 billion.

Australia will see September results for new home sales and for the business confidence index from NAB. In August, new home sales were up 5.8 percent on month, while the business confidence index had a score of -5.

Japan will provide September numbers for producer prices and bank lending. Producer prices are expected to add 0.3 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 5.5 percent yearly gain in August.

New Zealand will release September figures for electronic retail card spending; in August, spending was down 19.8 percent on month and 11.4 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Syngenta-Börsengang in Shanghai laut Dokumenten suspendiert
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche erhält von FDA Therapiedurchbruch-Status für Alzheimer-Kandidaten - EMA startet Prüfungsverfahren zu COVID-Mittel Ronapreve
Idorsia-Aktie verliert deutlich: In Phase-III-Studie mit Lucerastat die gesteckten Ziele nicht erreicht
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Morgan Stanley-Analyst: "Buy the Dip"-Strategie hat ausgedient - so gilt es stattdessen zu handeln
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz schliesst Übernahme des GSK-Antibiotika-Geschäftes ab - Novartis-Aktie gibt nach
Bank of America befürchtet Energiekrise durch weiteren kräftigen Anstieg der Ölpreise
Merck-Aktie stabil: Merck & Co beantragt Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Medikament
Relief-Aktie mit Verlusten: Relief Therapeutics verklagt NeuroRx und dessen CEO
RWE-Aktie deutlich schwächer: RWE erwartet höhere Strom- und Gaspreise

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit