27.11.2024 23:29:36

South Korea Interest Rate Decision Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.25 percent.

Australia will release Q3 numbers for private new capital expenditure, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.9 percent on quarter following the 2.2 percent decline in the previous three months.

New Zealand will see November results for the business confidence index from ANZ and the activity index from NBNZ; in October, the confidence index had a score of 65.7 and the activity index was at 45.9 percent.

