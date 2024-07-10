Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’151 1.0%  SPI 16’169 0.9%  Dow 39’721 1.1%  DAX 18’407 0.9%  Euro 0.9741 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’959 1.1%  Gold 2’371 0.3%  Bitcoin 51’699 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8994 0.2%  Öl 85.4 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Tesla11448018Adecco1213860Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528
Top News
Börseneuphorie vorbei? Warum Anleger ein harter Sommer erwartet
Magnificent Seven: Drei KI-Aktien mit grossem Wachstumspotenzial bis 2030 - besser als NVIDIA?
Ausblick: Gerresheimer gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
E-Auto vs. Verbrenner: Qualitätstest enthüllt höhere Mängelquote bei Elektrofahrzeugen
Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit Gewinnen
Suche...
ZERO Depot
11.07.2024 00:03:52

South Korea Interest Rate Decision Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.

Japan will release May numbers for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.9 percent on month and 7.2 percent on year. That follows the 2.9 percent monthly decline and the 0.7 percent annual gain.

China will see June data for money stock, with M2 expected to rise 6.9 percent on year - easing from 7.0 percent in the previous month.

The central bank in Malaysia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.00 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daten offengelegt: Das verdienen Tesla-Mitarbeiter in Grünheide
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für aufgefrischte Version von Susvimo und lanciert KI-gestütztes Diabetes-Tool
Magnificent Seven: Drei KI-Aktien mit grossem Wachstumspotenzial bis 2030 - besser als NVIDIA?
NVIDIA-Aktie legt nach positiver Analystenstimme weiter zu
Börsenwert über 3,5 Billionen Dollar: Apple-Aktie dank Kurszuwächsen wieder wertvoller als NVIDIA oder Microsoft
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Zurückzahlung von zwei AT1-Anleihen
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Deutschland und USA trennen sich von Bitcoin und Ethereum
VW-Aktie schliesst leichter: VW senkt Prognose aufgrund von Milliardenkosten - Auch Porsche SE rudert zurück
Rüstungskonzern Kongsberg legt starke Zahlen vor: RENK, HENSOLDT & Co. profitieren
Nach Frankreich-Wahl: Darum legt der Euro etwas zu - EUR/CHF wenig verändert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit