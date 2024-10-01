South Korea Inflation Slows To 1.6% On Year In September

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in South Korea were up 1.6 percent on year in September, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That was in line with forecasts and down from 2.0 percent in August.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent - moderating from 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, fell 0.2 percent on month and added 2.0 percent on year after rising 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year in August.