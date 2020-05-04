|
04.05.2020 01:22:23
South Korea Inflation Sinks 0.6% In April
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were down 0.6 percent on month in April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Statistics Korea said on Monday.
That follows the 0.2 percent monthly gain in March.
Ona yearly basis, inflation rose at a six-month low of just 0.1 percent - slowing dramatically from the 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.
Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, added 0.3 percent on year after gaining 0.4 percent a month earlier.
Individually, prices for agricultural goods and livestock climbed an annual 2.9 percent while utilities rose 0.3 percent.
