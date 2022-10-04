Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
South Korea Inflation Rises 5.6% On Year In September

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 5.6 percent on year in September, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for 5.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.3 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatiles prices of food, was flat on month and up 4.1 percent on year after rising 0.3 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year in August.

