South Korea Inflation Rises 2.3% In 2024

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 2.3 percent on year in 2024, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday - moderating from 2.5 percent in the previous year.

For December, inflation rose 0.4 percent on month versus expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.3 percent contraction in November.

On a yearly basis, consumer prices rose 1.9 percent 0 exceeding expectations for 1.7 percent and up from 1.5 percent a month earlier.