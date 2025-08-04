Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won GBP - KRW
05.08.2025 01:10:14
South Korea Inflation Rises 0.2% In July
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.
That was in line with expectations and up from the flat monthly reading in June.
On a yearly basis, consumer prices rose 2.1 percent - again matching forecasts and slowing from 2.2 percent in the previous month.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.1 percent monthly increase and the 2.0 percent yearly gain a month earlier.
