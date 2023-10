South Korea Inflation Jumps 3.7% On Year In September

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 3.7 percent on year in September, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 3.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent - again topping forecasts for a rise 0.3 percent but slowing from 1.0 percent in the previous month.