South Korea Inflation Flat On Month In April

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were flat on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent and was down from 0.1 percent in March.

On a yearly basis, inflation was up 2.9 percent - again beneath forecasts for 3.0 percent and down from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year. That follows the 0.1 percent monthly increase and the 2.4 percent yearly gain in March.