South Korea Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Monday release April figures for consumer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year, while core CPI fell 0.2 percent on month and rose 0.4 percent on year.

China will see April numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 50.3 - up from 50.1 in March.

Hong Kong will release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was down 0.3 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year.

Australia will provide March numbers for building approvals; in February, approvals were up 19.9 percent on month and down 5.8 percent on year.

Indonesia will release April figures for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.96 percent on year and core CPI rose 2.87 percent on year.

Malaysia will provide March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were worth 61.83 billion ringgit and exports were at 74.45 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 12.62 billion ringgit.

Several of the regional countries will see manufacturing PMI results from IHS Economics, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Finally, the markets in China, Japan and Thailand are closed on Monday for Labor Day, Greenery Day and Coronation Day, respectively.

