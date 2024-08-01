|
02.08.2024 01:21:54
South Korea Inflation Climbs 2.6% On Year In July
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 2.6 percent on year in July, Statistics Korea said on Friday - above forecasts for 2.5 percent and up from 2.4 percent in June.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent - in line with expectations following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous month.
Food and non-food products rose 3.4 percent and 2.7 percent on year, respectively.
Excluding agricultural products and petroleum products, prices rose 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/KRW
|1’742.4550
|-16.7816
|-0.95
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: Wall Street sackt zum Handelsschluss ab -- SMI im Feiertag -- DAX schliesst deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt befand sich am Donnerstag im Feiertag. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tief im Minus. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf tiefrotem Terrain. Auch die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten Verluste.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}