South Korea Industrial Production Slips 1.0% In June
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 3.0 percent drop in May.
On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 5.6 percent - also shy of expectations for a decline of 5.5 percent after falling a downwardly revised 7.6 percent in the previous month (originally -7.3 percent).
The index of all-industry production was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.
