|
30.11.2023 01:26:25
South Korea Industrial Production Sinks 3.5% In October
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent on month in October, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.
That missed forecasts for a gain of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 1.7 percent increase in September (originally 1.8 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 1.1 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 5.0 percent following the downwardly revised 2.9 percent increase in the previous month (originally 3.0 percent).
Equipment investment decreased by 3.3 percent on month due to a decrease in both investment in machinery and transportation equipment, while construction equipment gained 0.7 percent on month due to an increase in construction work.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/KRW
|1'636.0009
|-0.5321
|-0.03
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung an der Inflationsfront: US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- SMI & DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Märkte schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich zur Wochenmitte aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gewann hinzu. Die Wall Street notierte am Mittwoch stabil. Die Märkte Asiens zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}