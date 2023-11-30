Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.11.2023 01:26:25

South Korea Industrial Production Sinks 3.5% In October

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent on month in October, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for a gain of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 1.7 percent increase in September (originally 1.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 1.1 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 5.0 percent following the downwardly revised 2.9 percent increase in the previous month (originally 3.0 percent).

Equipment investment decreased by 3.3 percent on month due to a decrease in both investment in machinery and transportation equipment, while construction equipment gained 0.7 percent on month due to an increase in construction work.

