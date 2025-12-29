Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’241 0.0%  SPI 18’185 0.0%  Dow 48’462 -0.5%  DAX 24’351 0.1%  Euro 0.9291 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’752 0.1%  Gold 4’331 -4.5%  Bitcoin 68’878 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7891 0.0%  Öl 61.8 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Helvetia Baloise46664220Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540ABB1222171
Top News
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Gehört NVIDIA weiterhin zu den Top-Picks von Fidelity?
DigitalBridge-Aktie +10%: SoftBank treibt anscheinend mit Übernahme KI-Strategie voran
NVIDIA-Aktie gefragt: Chipriese erhält nicht-exklusive Produktlizenz von Groq und übernimmt Teil der Mitarbeiter
Darum bewegen sich Dollar, Euro und Franken nur gering
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

30.12.2025 00:47:24

South Korea Industrial Production Gains 0.6% In November

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 2.2 percent following the downwardly revised 4.2 percent contraction in October (originally -4.0 percent).

On a yearly basis, production stumbled 1.4 percent - also missing expectations for a gain of 3.0 percent after sinking a downwardly revised 8.2 percent in the previous month (originally -8.1 percent).

The Index of All Industry Production was up 0.9 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year in November.

The Manufacturing Production index rose 0.7 percent on month but fell 1.5 percent on year. The Manufacturing Shipment Index added 1.6 percent on month but shed 0.5 percent on year. The Manufacturing Inventory Index in November increased 0.6 percent on month but fell 7.3 percent on year.

The Production Capacity Index eased 0.1 percent on month but rose 0.4 percent on year. The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate added 0.1 percent on month but lost 2.1 percent on year. The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate came in at 70.9 percent, up 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.

The Index of Services increased 0.7 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year. Retail sales were down 3.3 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year.

The Equipment Investment Index jumped 1.5 percent on month but fell 0.1 percent on year. The Domestic Machinery Shipment Index sank 6.3 percent on year, while the value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received spiked an annual 16.9 percent.

The value of Construction Completed at constant prices advanced 6.6 percent on month but lost 17.0 percent on year. The value of Construction Orders Received at current prices stumbled 9.2 percent on year.

The Composite Coincident Index dipped 0.2 percent on month, while the Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index, which reflects current economic situations, fell 0.4 points on month.

The Composite Leading Index added 0.6 percent on month, while the Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index, which predicts the turning point in business cycle, increased 0.3 points from the previous month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
DigitalBridge-Aktie +10%: SoftBank treibt anscheinend mit Übernahme KI-Strategie voran
Realty Income-Aktie zeigt wenig Bewegung trotz Investition und Dividendenschritt
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Gehört NVIDIA weiterhin zu den Top-Picks von Fidelity?
Ruhiger Handel nach der Weihnachtspause: SMI und DAX schliessen wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Analysten uneins über Tesla-Aktie: Rückblick auf die Magnificent 7 und Chancen 2026
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’939.3666 -6.4441
-0.33

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
00:53 GNW-News: Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH informiert über den aktuellen Stand der Gespräche mit Interactive Strength, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR)
22:43 ROUNDUP 2: Trump unterstützt bei Neuaufrüstung Angriffe auf Iran
22:25 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Tesla sowie Gold- und Silberproduzenten schwach
22:17 Aktien New York Schluss: Tesla sowie Gold- und Silberproduzenten unter Druck
22:16 Netanjahu kündigt Auszeichnung Trumps mit Israel-Preis an
21:52 ROUNDUP: Trump unterstützt bei Neuaufrüstung Angriffe auf Iran
21:11 ROUNDUP: Putin wirft Kiew Angriff auf Residenz vor - Selenskyj: Lüge
20:57 Trump unterstützt bei Neuaufrüstung Angriffe auf Iran
20:46 Devisen: Euro gibt zum US-Dollar etwas nach
20:38 'Große Explosion': Trump bestätigt US-Angriff in Venezuela