Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’912 -0.2%  SPI 19’722 -0.2%  Dow 51’350 -0.3%  DAX 25’399 0.1%  Euro 0.9458 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’320 0.3%  Gold 4’183 1.6%  Bitcoin 69’537 0.1%  Dollar 0.8338 0.2%  Öl 102.9 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
Gefahr für SpaceX-Aktie? Chinas Raumfahrt drängt auf den Weltmarkt
Crash am US-Aktienmarkt im Oktober? Warum die Anleger-Sorgen unbegründet sein könnten
Wenn Krypto auf KI trifft: Cardano-Gründer überrascht mit ungewöhnlicher Prognose
Gerichtsstreit um Impfpatente: Bayer greift BioNTech, Pfizer, Moderna an - Aktien im Blick
GF-Aktie: Georg Fischer ernennt neuen Vertriebschef für die USA
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

30.09.2026 01:20:32

South Korea Industrial Production Falls 4.8% In August

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea slipped a seasonally adjusted 4.8 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 0.5 percent gain in July (originally 0.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, production sank 2.2 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent following the upwardly revised 4.0 percent gain in the previous month (originally 3.6 percent).

The Index of All Industry Production fell 1.3 percent on month but gained 1.9 percent on year.

The Manufacturing Production index shed 5.1 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year, while the Manufacturing Shipment Index dropped 3.6 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year. The Manufacturing Inventory Index rose 0.6 percent on month and 6.1 percent on year.

The Production Capacity Index eased 0.1 percent on month but added 0.7 percent on year. The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate lost 5.3 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year. The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in August marked 70.8 percent, which decreased by 4.0 percentage points from the previous month.

Retail sales slumped 1.8 percent on month after sinking a downwardly revised 2.6 percent a month earlier (originally -2.4 percent). The Index of Services gained 0.5 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year.

The Equipment Investment Index sank 9.5 percent on month but jumped 16.1 percent on year. The Domestic Machinery Shipment Index increased 12.8 percent on year. The value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received surged an annual 42.2 percent.

The value of Construction Completed at constant prices added 1.9 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year. The value of Construction Orders Received at current prices dropped 10.6 percent on year.

The Composite Coincident Index rose 0.6 percent on month. The Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index, which reflects current economic situations, increased 0.5 points from the previous month. The Composite Leading Index in August rose 0.3 percent on month. The Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index, which predicts the turning point in business cycle, eased 0.1 points from the previous month.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie tiefrot: Chugai stoppt Entwicklung von Roche-Wirkstoff gegen Adipositas
Lindt&Sprügli-Aktie fällt unter 8'000 CHF: Wachstumseinbruch sorgt für erneut drastische Prognosesenkung
BASF-Aktie in Rot. Chemieriese soll mit Übernahmeofferte für Evonik abgeblitzt sein
Crash am US-Aktienmarkt im Oktober? Warum die Anleger-Sorgen unbegründet sein könnten
ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
Home Depot Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Home Depot
Kühne+Nagel: Doppelte Fantasie
Gerichtsstreit um Impfpatente: Bayer greift BioNTech, Pfizer, Moderna an - Aktien im Blick
Sandoz-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Generikakonzern eröffnet neues Produktionszentrum in Lendava
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 39: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’789.5100 -9.8406
-0.55