02.02.2025 23:34:05

South Korea Industrial Production Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Monday release December numbers for industrial production and retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Industrial output is seen higher by 0.4 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year after slipping 0.7 percent on month and adding 0.1 percent on year in November; retail sales were up 0.4 percent on month in the previous month.

Australia will provide December figures for building approvals and retail sales and January figures for commodity prices. In November, building approvals were down 3.6 percent on month and up 6.0 percent on year. Sales are tipped to sink 0.7 percent on month after rising 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Indonesia will see January numbers for consumer prices. Overall inflation is seen higher by 0.32 percent on month and 1.88 percent on year after adding 0.44 percent on month and 1.57 percent on year. Core CPI is expected to rise 2.30 percent on year, up from 2.26 percent in the previous month.

Hong Kong will release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product and December data for retail sales. In Q3, GDP was down 1.1 percent on quarter and up 1.8 percent on year; sales were down an annual 7.3 percent in November.

Several of the regional nations will see January results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the Lunar New Year; they return to action on Wednesday.

