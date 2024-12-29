Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.12.2024

South Korea Industrial Production Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Monday release November numbers for industrial production and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Industrial output is expected to slip 0.4 percent on month and rise 0.4 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 6.3 percent jump in October. Retail sales were down 0.4 percent on month in October.

Japan will see December results for the manufacturing PMI from Jibun Bank, with forecasts suggesting a reading of 49.5 - up from 49.0 in November.

Hong Kong will provide November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were up 4.5 percent on month and exports rose 3.5 percent for a trade deficit of HKD31.0 billion.

