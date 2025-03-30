Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won GBP - KRW
31.03.2025 01:36:22
South Korea Industrial Production +1.0% In February
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Monday.
That follows the downwardly revised 2.8 percent contraction in January (originally -2.3 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial output jumped 7.0 percent after slumping a downwardly revised 4.7 percent in the previous month (originally -4.1 percent).
Retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on month in February after slipping a downwardly revised 0.7 percent a month earlier (originally -0.6 percent).
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit tiefrotem Wochenausklang -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende in der Verlustzone, auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag von seiner schwachen Seite. Die Wall Street notierte zum Wochenschluss tiefer. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenende abwärts.
finanzen.net News
