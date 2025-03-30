South Korea Industrial Production +1.0% In February

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That follows the downwardly revised 2.8 percent contraction in January (originally -2.3 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial output jumped 7.0 percent after slumping a downwardly revised 4.7 percent in the previous month (originally -4.1 percent).

Retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on month in February after slipping a downwardly revised 0.7 percent a month earlier (originally -0.6 percent).