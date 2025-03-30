Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’840 -0.2%  SPI 17’097 -0.2%  Dow 41’584 -1.7%  DAX 22’462 -1.0%  Euro 0.9538 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’331 -0.9%  Gold 3’083 0.9%  Bitcoin 74’312 -3.4%  Dollar 0.8810 -0.1%  Öl 73.4 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Diese Anlagen gehören in eine Bewerbung
Auslandsaktien - wie wirken sich Währungseffekte aus?
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Webinar: Verdienen Sie, wenn andere zittern - mit Optionen zum stabilen Einkommen
ABB-Aktie: ABB sieht sich bezüglich US-Zöllen gut vorbereitet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

31.03.2025 01:36:22

South Korea Industrial Production +1.0% In February

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That follows the downwardly revised 2.8 percent contraction in January (originally -2.3 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial output jumped 7.0 percent after slumping a downwardly revised 4.7 percent in the previous month (originally -4.1 percent).

Retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on month in February after slipping a downwardly revised 0.7 percent a month earlier (originally -0.6 percent).

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Milliardenverkäufe bei Tesla durch Insider - Ein mögliches Warnsignal?
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Aktien-Crash? HSBC warnt vor Einbruch um 50 Prozent
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Ripple erhält DFSA-Lizenz - neuer Impuls für Krypto-Innovation im Nahen Osten
SPD will das Ende der einjährigen Haltefrist für Kryptowährungen
Rivian reagiert auf Fisker-Insolvenz - Unterstützung für Kunden und strategische Chancen
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Warburg Research
MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street vor neuem Rücksetzer

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 13: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’903.3073 9.2437
0.49

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}