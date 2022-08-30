South Korea Industrial Output Slips 1.3% In July

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the downwardly revised 1.7 percent increase (originally 1.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 1.5 percent - again shy of forecasts for an increase of 2.9 percent following the downwardly revised 1.3 percent gain in the previous month (originally 1.4 percent).

The index of all-industry production was down 0.1 percent on month and up 3.8 percent on year.