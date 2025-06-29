Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won GBP - KRW
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
30.06.2025 01:41:37
South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 2.9% In May
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in May, Statistics Korea said on Monday.
That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent on month following the upwardly revised 0.6 percent contraction in April (originally -0.9 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 2.6 percent following the upwardly revised 5.1 percent jump in the previous month (originally 4.9 percent).
Retail sales were flat on month, beating forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.9 percent drop a month earlier.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/KRW
|1’872.1236
|10.7519
|0.58
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen mit klaren Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen enden nach Rekorden höher -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen uneins - Nikkei wieder über 40'000-Punkte-Marke
Am Freitag kletterten sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt deutlich nach oben. Der Dow wies grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten unterdessen uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}