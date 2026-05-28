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29.05.2026 01:54:21
South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 0.7% In April
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and was down from 0.6 percent in March.
On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 1.5 percent - again missing forecasts for 2.2 percent and down from 3.9 percent in the previous month.
The bureau also said that retail sales tumbled 3.6 percent on month in April after rising 1.9 percent in March.
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