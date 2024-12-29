South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 0.7$ In November

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Monday - missing forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the flat reading in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial output was up 0.1 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent following the 6.3 percent increase in the previous month.

The index of all-industry production was down 0.4 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year.

Retail sales were up 0.4 percent on month following the downwardly revised 0.8 percent drop in October (originally -0.4 percent); sales were down 1.9 percent on year.