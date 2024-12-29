|
30.12.2024 00:08:11
South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 0.7$ In November
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Monday - missing forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the flat reading in October.
On a yearly basis, industrial output was up 0.1 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent following the 6.3 percent increase in the previous month.
The index of all-industry production was down 0.4 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year.
Retail sales were up 0.4 percent on month following the downwardly revised 0.8 percent drop in October (originally -0.4 percent); sales were down 1.9 percent on year.
Inside Fonds
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Investieren in die Zukunft des globalen Immobilienmarktes
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Dezember 2024
|13.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Festverzinsliche Wertpapiere
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/KRW
|1’853.9532
|17.5325
|0.95
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow letztlich tiefer -- SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich schwächer. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Freitag im Plus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Freitag uneins.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}