04.03.2024 00:18:38
South Korea Industrial Output Rises 0.8% In January
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Monday.
That was shy of expectations for a gain of 1.0 percent but was up from 0.6 percent in December.
Total industrial production decreased in the mining industry, but increased production in the construction industry and services.
On a yearly basis, industrial output jumped 12.9 percent - exceeding expectations for 9.3 percent and up from 6.2 percent in the previous month.
The bureau also said that the value of retail sales rose 0.8 percent on month - up from 0.6 percent in December due to higher sales of communication equipment, computers, and cosmetics.
