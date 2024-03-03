Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’494 0.5%  SPI 14’938 0.5%  Dow 39’087 0.2%  DAX 17’735 0.3%  Euro 0.9577 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’895 0.4%  Gold 2’084 1.9%  Bitcoin 55’205 1.8%  Dollar 0.8844 0.0%  Öl 83.5 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Roche1203204Kühne + Nagel International2523886Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879Rheinmetall345850Mercedes-Benz Group945657BYD1459145Sandoz124359842
Top News
Xpeng-Mitbegründer schlägt Alarm: Droht ein "Blutbad" auf dem EV-Markt?
Einblick in die Krypto-Strategie: TRON-Gründer Justin Sun legt Bitcoin-Bestände offen, aber was steckt dahinter?
Kurswechsel bei Canopy Growth? Ausserordentliche Aktionärsversammlung im Anmarsch
Panne bei Schweizer Banken: UBS zahlt Nestlé-Dividende zu früh aus - ZKB zahlt Doppellohn an Beamte in Zürich
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Abend
Suche...
0.0 PIPS
04.03.2024 00:18:38

South Korea Industrial Output Rises 0.8% In January

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a gain of 1.0 percent but was up from 0.6 percent in December.

Total industrial production decreased in the mining industry, but increased production in the construction industry and services.

On a yearly basis, industrial output jumped 12.9 percent - exceeding expectations for 9.3 percent and up from 6.2 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that the value of retail sales rose 0.8 percent on month - up from 0.6 percent in December due to higher sales of communication equipment, computers, and cosmetics.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Von zahlreichen Katalysatoren angetrieben: Warum Ethereum der neue Krypto-Liebling werden könnte
Vor Bitcoin-Halving: Bitcoin-Mining-Experte Riot Platforms zählt zahlreiche Risiken auf
Geheimtipp: Das rät Warren Buffett Anlegern mit Blick auf Expertentipps
ARK-ETFs brechen ein: Morningstar nennt Starinvetorin Cathie Wood grösste "Vermögensvernichterin" am Fondsmarkt
Flughafen Zürich: Kanton Zürich sagt Ja zur Pistenverlängerung
Plug Power-Aktie nach Milliardenverlust stark: Geschäftsbetrieb offenbar nicht mehr in Gefahr
Experte spricht Warnung aus: Diese Faktoren könnten die Megacap-Aktienblase zum Platzen
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne+Nagel verbucht 2023 Ergebnisrückgang - Normalisierung nach Corona-Boom
Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’685.5228 -1.0374
-0.06

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Wall Street schliesst grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich stärker - Nikkei mit neuem Höchststand

Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit