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31.03.2026 01:09:16
South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 5.4% In February
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.8 percent following the downwardly revised 2.4 percent contraction in January (originally -1.9 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 2.2 percent - missing forecasts for an increase of 6.0 percent following the downwardly revised 6.8 percent increase in the previous month (originally 7.1 percent).
Retail sales were flat on month after climbing an upwardly revised 2.9 percent a month earlier (originally 2.3 percent).
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