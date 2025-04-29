Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’067 0.3%  SPI 16’388 0.4%  Dow 40’528 0.8%  DAX 22’426 0.7%  Euro 0.9378 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’162 -0.2%  Gold 3’316 -0.8%  Bitcoin 78’011 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8234 0.4%  Öl 63.9 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Kuros32581411Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Baloise1241051
Top News
Schweizer Fondsmarkt 2025: Erstes Quartal mit Rekordvolumen trotz geopolitischer Risiken
Nachhaltig investieren: ZKB bringt erste ESG-Aktien-ETFs auf den Markt
Volatilität als Chance: Das ist Charly Mungers zeitloser Rat für Investoren
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Warnungen ignoriert - Elon Musk riskiert viel mit Cybercab-Wette
Ausblick: Siltronic zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

30.04.2025 01:10:16

South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 5.3% On Year In March

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up 5.3 percent on year in March, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday - beating forecasts for a gain of 3.3 percent following the 7.1 percent jump in February.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production rose 2.9 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent after adding 1.4 percent in the previous month.

Production of all industries decreased in the service industry (-0.3 percent) but increased in the mining industry (2.9 percent).

Retail sales fell 0.3 percent on month due to a decrease in sales of communication equipment, computers, and passenger cars. That follows the 1.5 percent increase in February.

Facility investment dropped 0.9 percent on month due to a decrease in investment in machinery. Construction equipment sank 2.7 percent on month due to a decrease in construction performance in civil engineering and construction.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arthur Hayes sieht günstige Einstiegsgelegenheit - Bitcoin bald bei 200'000 US-Dollar?
Lufthansa-Aktie unter Druck: Lufthansa startet erneut mit hohem Verlust ins Jahr
Arbonia-Aktie stark: Aktionäre stimmen auf Generalversammlung allen Anträgen zu
Siemens Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagvormittag vermehrt von Siemens
Rheinmetall-Aktie-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet mit Buy
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Deutsche Bank-Aktie
Santhera-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Santhera schreibt 2024 Verlust
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Hold-Bewertung von Warburg Research für Rheinmetall-Aktie
SPI-Wert Arbonia-Aktie: So hoch ist die Arbonia-Dividendenauszahlung

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 17: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’919.9009 -11.2914
-0.58

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}