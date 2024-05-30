|
South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 2.2% In April
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That followed the upwardly revised 3.0 percent contraction in March (originally -3.2 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 6.1 percent after adding 1.0 percent in the previous month.
Retail sales were down 1.2 percent on month after gaining 1.1 percent a month earlier.
The Index of All industry production in April increased by 1.1 percent from the previous month and 3.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.
