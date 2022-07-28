Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’110 0.5%  SPI 14’395 0.6%  Dow 32’530 1.0%  DAX 13’282 0.9%  Euro 0.9737 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’652 1.2%  Gold 1’756 1.2%  Bitcoin 22’845 3.9%  Dollar 0.9552 -0.4%  Öl 107.8 0.3% 
0 CHF Kommission
29.07.2022 01:16:48

South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 1.9% In June

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the upwardly revised 0.2 percent increase in May (originally 0.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 1.4 percent - shy of expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent following the upwardly revised 7.4 percent gain in the previous month (originally 7.3 percent).

The Index of all industry production in June increased by 0.6 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.

The Manufacturing Production Index jumped 1.8 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year. The Manufacturing Shipment Index fell 3.1 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Powell-Äusserungen und Bilanzsaison im Fokus: Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Nestlé-Aktie schliesst trotzdem tiefer: Nestlé gelingt dank Preiserhöhungen Wachstum - Quartalszahlen übertreffen Analystenerwartungen
Shell-Aktie gewinnt schlussendlich: Shell verkündet Rekordgewinn - Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Welche Qualitätsaktien nach dem Kursrutsch einen Blick wert sind
Goldpreis: Zinserhöhung der Fed sorgt für markanten Rebound
Der Euro kann seine gestrigen Gewinne nicht verteidigen und rutscht zum Dollar und Franken ab - Die Gründe
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger schiebt sich vor
FMC und Fresenius senken Jahresprognose - Aktien brechen ein
Calida-Aktie gefragt: Calida steigert erneut den Gewinn - Gründerfamilie will Beteiligung verkaufen
VW-Aktie deutlich fester: Volkswagen erhöht überraschend den Umsatz - VW-Finanzchef dämpft Erwartungen an hohe Lohnzuwächse

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’577.8636 -10.6095
-0.67

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit