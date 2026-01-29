Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’148 1.0%  SPI 18’161 0.7%  Dow 49’072 0.1%  DAX 24’309 -2.1%  Euro 0.9154 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.7%  Gold 5’380 -0.7%  Bitcoin 64’540 -5.5%  Dollar 0.7646 -0.5%  Öl 70.9 3.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Kein IPO? Star-Investor stellt Mega-Börsengang von SpaceX infrage
Ausblick: Raiffeisen legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Riot Platforms meldet für Dezember höchsten Bitcoin-Verkauf der Unternehmensgeschichte
Apple-Aktie legt zu: iKonzern steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Erwartungen übertroffen
NVIDIA ohne Nachfolgeplan: Wer folgt auf Langzeit-CEO Jensen Huang?
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

30.01.2026 00:28:55

South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 1.7% In December

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1,7 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That well exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was up from 0.6 percent in November.

On a yearly basis, production slipped 0.3 percent - but that also beat expectations for a drop of 2.1 percent following the 1.4 percent contraction in the previous month.

The bureau also said that retail sales gained 0.9 percent on month in December, beating forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent after slipping 3.3 percent a month earlier.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verliert am Donnerstagnachmittag
Deutsche Bank-Aktie verliert: Razzia bei deutschem Branchenprimus - Verdacht der Geldwäsche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kurssprung bei NVIDIA-Aktie: China-Geschäft vor Comeback dank H200-Freigabe
Ausblick: ASML NV verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf D-Wave Quantum
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Deutlicher Gewinnanstieg auf Jahres- und Quartalssicht - Umsatzerwartungen leicht verfehlt
Hold-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Roche-Aktie
DroneShield-Aktie fällt: Kapitalerhöhung drückt Kurs trotz Rekordjahr
Logitech-Aktie mit Berg- und Talfahrt: Computerzubehörhersteller mit starkem dritten Quartal

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’974.8085 0.3864
0.02

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:11 Visa mit Gewinn und Umsatzplus - Verbraucherausgabe bleiben robust
23:05 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Microsoft brechen ein - Bedenken am Wachstum im KI-Bereich
22:56 US-Gesandter zu Waffenabgabe: Hamas hat keine Wahl
22:54 ROUNDUP: Russland will angeblich Beschuss eiskalten Kiews pausieren
22:53 Neuer Paragraf gegen 'Wegwerf-Agenten'
22:53 Dänischer König: Fühle mit den Grönländern
22:53 Russische Starlink-Drohnen: Ukraine arbeitet mit SpaceX an Lösung
22:49 Drohender Shutdown? Kein Durchbruch bei Abstimmung im Senat
22:48 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj lobt Merz' Führungsstärke
22:48 Trump: Nächste Woche wird Notenbankchef-Favorit bekannt