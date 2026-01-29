Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won GBP - KRW
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
30.01.2026 00:28:55
South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 1.7% In December
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1,7 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That well exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was up from 0.6 percent in November.
On a yearly basis, production slipped 0.3 percent - but that also beat expectations for a drop of 2.1 percent following the 1.4 percent contraction in the previous month.
The bureau also said that retail sales gained 0.9 percent on month in December, beating forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent after slipping 3.3 percent a month earlier.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/KRW
|1’974.8085
|0.3864
|0.02
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich in Grün -- DAX beendet Handelstag tiefrot -- US-Börsen schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt machte am Donnerstag Gewinne. Der deutsche Markt bewegte sich deutlich im Minus. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.