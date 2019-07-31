South Korea Industrial Output Gains 0.2% In June

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday - following the 1.3 percent decline in May.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 2.9 percent after rising 0.2 percent in the previous month.

The index of all industry production was down 0.7 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.

The Manufacturing Production Index rose 0.2 percent on month but fell 3.1 percent on year. The Manufacturing Shipment Index climbed 1.4 percent on month but dropped 2.7 percent on year. The Manufacturing Inventory Index fell 0.9 percent on month but gained 6.1 percent on year.

The Production Capacity Index in June eased 0.1 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year. The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate was flat on month but skidded 2.4 percent on year.

The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in June was 71.9 percent, which showed no change from the previous month. The Index of Services lost 1.0 percent on month but added 0.1 percent on year.

The Retail Sales Index dropped 1.6 percent on month but gained 1.2 percent on year. The Equipment Investment Index rose 0.4 percent on month but tumbled 9.3 percent on year.

The Domestic Machinery Shipment Index plunged 10.7 percent on year, while the value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received shed 5.8 percent on year.

The value of construction completed at constant prices lost 0.4 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year, while the value of construction orders received at current prices skidded 7.5 percent on year.

The Composite Coincident Index in June showed no change from the previous month. The Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index, which reflects current economic situations, eased 0.1 points from the previous month.

The Composite Leading Index gained 0.1 percent on month. The Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index, which predicts the turning point in business cycle, fell 0.2 points from the previous month.